Noosa golf pro back on track after emotional health scare

NOOSA golf pro Jimmy Douris has been through more heartache than most.

The teaching pro at Noosa Golf Club knows a thing or two about overcoming challenges.

In 2012 Douris' dream of golfing stardom was right on track.

He had completed a golf scholarship at a college in Florida and turned pro shortly after.

But after a tournament in Trinidad, Douris realised something wasn't right.

"I started coughing," he said.

"I thought I had the flu but it never went away.

"Then my neck and face were all swollen."

A US doctor gave Douris the sad news he had a number of tumours in his body.

"The doctor found an 11cm tumour on top of my heart," he said.

"There were tumours all over me."

He immediately jumped on a flight back to Australia to be closer to family while he started chemotherapy.

But in a cruel twist, Douris' life soon took another turn for the worse.

In less than 12 months, both of his parents died.

"Dad ended up in the same hospital as me with bone cancer," Douris said.

"When I was having treatment he died.

"Two weeks later Mum got motor neurone disease."

Understandably, Douris lost all interest in his sporting career.

"I could deal with all the other stuff but Mum was the worst," he said.

"I got pretty cynical. I started abusing my body."

In 2016 the Noosa pro, who first picked up a club at the age of 12, received a lifeline from the club where it all began.

"I got the coaching job at Noosa," he said.

"That kind of saved my life."

These days, Douris loves his golf and helping the future stars of tomorrow.

"I found the passion again," he said.

"I started forgetting about all the other stuff."

Douris is back on the pro tour and takes comfort in the knowledge his parents are watching over him.

"I think they would be proud of me," he said.