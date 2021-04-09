Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Noosa Council could be facing a hefty fine after a DES investigation found workers incinerated treated timber without permits.
Noosa Council could be facing a hefty fine after a DES investigation found workers incinerated treated timber without permits.
Council News

Noosa Council could cop $3m fine for illegal burn pit

Maddie Manwaring
9th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Noosa Council could be facing a fine of up to $3m after an investigation determined workers incinerated treated timber in a "burn pit" last year without approval.

The Daily reported in December that the council was at the centre of an investigation by the Department of Environment and Science after officers attended the Pomona depot off Yurol Forest Drive on October 28.

The depot is on the outskirts of the Yurol State Forest.

It was alleged that treated timber had been burned and stockpiled at the site without relevant permits and the investigation was launched.

The Pomona depot off Yurol Forest Drive is at the centre of DES investigation. Picture: Google Maps
The Pomona depot off Yurol Forest Drive is at the centre of DES investigation. Picture: Google Maps

Earlier: Investigation after Noosa council burns treated timber

Timber treated with copper chrome arsenate can be toxic when ingested or inhaled as smoke or ash and when buried the toxins from the ash can leach into soil.

Department of Environment and Science spokesman Ben Tracey said it had now been established that the council did illegally burn and bury the treated timber.

Brothel boss must 'walk the talk' after copping hefty fine

Pub sells for $3m over reserve after 'aggressive' bidding

"Basically we did determine they constructed a burn pit at the site and incinerated construction timber without approvals," he said.

"At the moment [the investigation] is ongoing, it hasn't been completed."

The offence of carrying out an environmentally relevant activity without permits carries a maximum penalty of 4500 penalty units or $600,525 for individuals, or 22,000 units or $3,002,625 for corporations.

However, warnings and other enforcement orders could be enforced.

"It's now a matter of going through the finer details and working out which penalties may apply, if any," Mr Tracey said.

"The Noosa Council have been 100 per cent co-operative."

In December, the Noosa council hired a third party to remove the potentially toxic material from the Pomona depot after the investigation began.

The Daily has contacted Noosa Council for comment.

des noosa council pomona treated timber
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Option to ditch licence in favour of phone app

        Premium Content Option to ditch licence in favour of phone app

        News Digital licences could soon be rolled out across the state after regulation changes paving the way for Queenslanders to ditch their physical licences.

        • 9th Apr 2021 5:23 AM
        Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Premium Content Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Travel State Government spend on tourism recovery under scrutiny

        • 9th Apr 2021 5:26 AM
        Baby captured ‘laughing, giggling’ before tragedy struck

        Premium Content Baby captured ‘laughing, giggling’ before tragedy struck

        Parenting A young couple has been left grief-stricken after their baby passed away in her...

        Generous donation to help support end-of-life care

        Premium Content Generous donation to help support end-of-life care

        Health The palliative care unit is reportedly required to generate more than $1m annually...