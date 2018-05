Emergency services have been called to Glenorminston Rd, Noorat following reports of a serious fall. Picture: File image/Jason Edwards

Emergency services have been called to Glenorminston Rd, Noorat following reports of a serious fall. Picture: File image/Jason Edwards

A DRAMATIC rescue is currently underway to help free a teenage boy after he fell into a crater in the state's south west.

Emergency services were called to Glenorminston Rd, Noorat following reports of a serious fall about 10.15am.

Paramedics are on scene.

His condition is not yet known.

More to come.