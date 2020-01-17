‘Nonsense’: Attenborough’s bushfire verdict

The world's most celebrated naturalist has taken a swipe at climate deniers in Australia, saying it's "palpably nonsense" to claim the bushfire crisis has nothing to do with climate change.

Sir David Attenborough, 93, spoke to the BBC on Thursday as the United Kingdom prepares to host the 2020 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

"As I speak, south-east Australia is on fire. Why? Because the temperatures of the Earth are increasing," he said.

"That is a major, international catastrophe. And to say, 'Oh it's nothing to do with the climate' is palpably nonsense.

"Who has been affecting the climate? We have. We know that perfectly well.

"So we have to realise that this is not playing games. This is not just having nice little debates and arguments and then coming away with a compromise. This is an urgent problem that has to be solved."

David Attenborough spoke to the BBC about Australia's bushfire crisis. Picture: BBC

The interview came as the trailer for Sir David's new film, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, was released.

The feature-length documentary will look back at the defining moments of his life and the environmental devastation that has taken place during that time.

As well as highlighting some of the issues that climate change poses, he also explores some of the potential solutions.

"I've had the most extraordinary life," the veteran broadcaster said in the trailer.

The living world is a "unique and spectacular marvel" he said, but the way humans live on earth is "sending it into a decline".

"Human beings have overrun the world. We're replacing the wild with the tame," he said, before issuing his most harrowing warning.

"Our planet is heading for disaster," Sir David said.

"We need to learn how to work with nature rather than against it, and I'm going to tell you how."

Sir David Attenborough on location in Kenya while filming for Seven Worlds, One Planet. Picture: Supplied

The WWF conservation organisation helped to produce the film.

"For decades, David has brought the natural world to the homes of audiences worldwide, but there has never been a more significant moment for him to share his own story and reflections," said WWF's executive producer for the film, Colin Butfield.

"This film coincides with a monumental year for environmental action as world leaders make critical decisions on nature and climate.

"It sends a powerful message from the most inspiring and celebrated naturalist of our time."

The film will be broadcast in the UK, the Netherlands, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Australia and New Zealand, before being released on Netflix.

- with AAP