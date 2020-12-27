Nominations roll in as Australia Day Awards near

Chris White of Ipswich is seen during Australia Day celebrations earlier this year. (AAP Image/Darren England)

ABOUT 50 nominations have so far been received as Ipswich City Council prepares for its annual Australia Day Awards next month.

The ceremony, to be held January 20, will unite Mayor Teresa Harding and 2020 Ipswich Citizen of the Year Amy Hartness as they crown this year’s winner.

Other award categories include Senior Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, as well as respective awards each for Cultural, Spirit, Sport and Recreation, and Community Event of the Year.

Cr Harding said the calibre of nominations so far had been outstanding.

Amy Hartness will be on hand to crown the 2021 Ipswich Citizen of the Year. Picture: Cordell Richardson

“There is such a high standard across all seven categories,” she said.

“We have had a tough year with the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has not stopped the people of Ipswich stepping up to the plate and demonstrating that quintessential Australian spirit.”

Queensland author and poet Rupert McCall will host the annual event at North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre from 9.30am.

An array of local talent will also be on display during festivities, with Ipswich duo Ally and Sarah locked in to perform the national anthem.

Queensland poet Rupert McCall is set to host the Australia Day Awards

2019 Ipswich Citizen of the Year and Allison Baden-Clay Foundation chairwoman Vanessa Fowler will act as guest speaker.

Cr Harding said the awards would be presented with strict COVID-safe protocols in place.

“The event format will be different this year, but there will still be the same high level of nominees, finalists and winners,” she said.

“It makes me very proud as Mayor of this wonderful city to see the calibre of people we have in our community going about their everyday roles yet always going above and beyond.”

For further information and the full list of nominees, click here.