Walsh stars for Blues against Hawks

CARLTON was promised a sure thing in Sam Walsh.

And if the No.1 draft pick's first showing as a Blue was anything to go by the club has a serious player on their hands.

It may have only been a scratch match against Hawthorn - and one in which Carlton lost by 24 points - but Walsh delighted the parochial crowd at Ikon Park on Thursday, with his ability to involve himself in a number of possession chains a standout feature of his polished game.

A shimmy on Carlton's forward 50 arc in the second quarter was particularly memorable.

While a number of more senior heads coughed up possession, Walsh broke through two opponents to set up an eventual shot on goal.

It was a small thing, but something which spoke volumes of the young footballer.

In the third term, Walsh won another battle when he was outnumbered to show the first victory was due to skill, not luck.

If you'd pencilled the midfielder in for a Round One debut, get out the pen and make it official. The kid can play.

Top draft pick has already made a big impression at Carlton. Picture: AAP

Walsh drew praise from assistant coach David Teague after the match, with Carlton coach declaring the 18-year-old was as impressive as any teenager he has ever seen.

"(He) just works hard. The way he applies himself, the way he trains, I've never seen that from any other first year player," Teague said post-game.

But if Walsh was the player who delighted, Charlie Curnow was the player whom most onlookers had come to watch.

Curnow drew huge applause every time he so much looked at the Sherrin, with his hulking frame and huge aerobic capacity requiring a plethora of Hawks defenders to attempt to quell his influence.

James Sicily, James Frawley and Ben Stratton all took turns on Curnow, who was certainly the Prince of Carlton for the nostalgic outing at the Blues' historic home ground.

Despite this, Hawthorn reigned supreme and blew the match wide open in the second half - and they did so with a plethora of stars absent, including Brownlow Medal winner Tom Mitchell (broken leg).

Recruits Chad Wingard and Tom Scully were also missing through injury, while Jack Gunston, Grant Birchall and Shaun Burgoyne didn't feature.

Paddy Dow is tackled during the practice game against Hawthorn. Picture: Getty Images

The Mitchell predicament has left the door open for an emerging Hawk to seize his opportunity in the midfield and a number of players put their hand up.

James Worpel has shown he's more than capable and was strong throughout.

But it was the lesser lights of Harry Jones and Harry Morrison that intrigued, with both rotated through centre bounces in what could be an audition for the AFL season.

James Cousins also turned it on, particularly in the second half, while Jaeger O'Meara was the standout midfielder for the brown and gold until he was subbed off in the second half.

Ned Reeves, a 208 centimetre ruckman, was given a run after half-time - something that augurs well for his potential signing under the new pre-season supplemental rules.

Hawthorn 12.5.77 d Carlton 8.5. 53