24 hours after their nearest rivals Penrith polished off the Roosters, the Melbourne Storm have sent a statement of their own by racking up five tries in just 15 minutes against the Tigers.

The side’s social media team could hardly keep up as the Storm crossed the chalk in the second, fourth, ninth, 12th and 15th minutes at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday night.

Melbourne capitalised on chances inside the Tigers’ 20 to devastating effect, showing no mercy as they cut the orange and black line to pieces.

By the time the Tigers recorded their first play-the-ball, the Storm had enjoyed 33 of their own.

Most embarrassingly for the visitors, Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who stands at 6ft7 tall, was able to dive over from acting hooker, despite no absence of Tigers defenders.

Adding to coach Michael Maguire’s woes, the Tigers were wasteful with the chances they did have, completing only five of their first 10 sets.

Just as the joint venture looked to be quelling the purple onslaught, Reimis Smith notched a four-pointer to stretch the margin to 36

“The scoreline requires no words,” said Fox League’s Warren Smith.

“You feel sorry for Michael Maguire,” added sideline commentator Matt Russell, noting that Madge had won just one of twelve games against Storm supremo Craig Bellamy prior to Saturday night.

Is this a televised Storm training session?#NRLStormTigers — Matt Baseley (@MattBaseley) June 19, 2021

NELLLLLLLSON!!!!@storm go in again!!

This is incredible!!!

5 tries in 16 minutes from 5 different players!

Big Sexy goes BANG and converts for 30-0

Is 100 possible? #NRLStormTigers — Higgo (@Higgo74) June 19, 2021

When Origin forward Felise Kaufusi crashed over, the Storm were 40-0 up at the break, notching the most points in a single half for this season.

The Storm found themselves just eight points shy of the largest halftime margin in premiership history.

Originally published as ‘No words’ for rugby league massacre