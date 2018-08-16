Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Artist impression of the new Lions stadium at Springfield. Photo: Contributed
Artist impression of the new Lions stadium at Springfield. Photo: Contributed Contributed
News

No word yet on Brisbane Lions grant for stadium

Carly Morrissey
by
16th Aug 2018 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DEAL to build a new home for the Brisbane Lions at Springfield is hinging on a Regional Growth Fund grant - but there's no word yet on whether that will be approved.

A Spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure, Regional Development and Cities said yesterday "Initial applications for the Regional Growth Fund closed on April 27, 2018 and are currently undergoing assessment”.

"Applicants will be advised of the outcome of their Initial Application during the second half of 2018,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this year the Brisbane Lions announced they had $15 million in Federal Government funding to build the stadium, however it was revealed that support wasn't guaranteed and the Lions had only been advised to apply for a grant.

Once federal funding is secured the Queensland Government will chip in the same amount dollar for dollar.

That last $30 million is the missing piece in the stadium puzzle as Springfield City Group has committed $18 million and the Ipswich City Council pledged $12 million, leaving $10 million for the Lions and AFL to fund.

　

brisbane lions regional growth fund springfield stadium
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Multiple fire crews called to protect home

    BREAKING: Multiple fire crews called to protect home

    News EIGHT crews of firefighters are on scene and more are on the way to a blaze in a paddock that is burning a short distance from a home.

    • 16th Aug 2018 2:48 PM
    UPDATE: Fire crews battle grass fire, smoke closes highway

    UPDATE: Fire crews battle grass fire, smoke closes highway

    Environment Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes

    • 16th Aug 2018 2:00 PM
    Weirdest names suggested for Second Range Crossing

    premium_icon Weirdest names suggested for Second Range Crossing

    Offbeat Reddit users think the road should be called Bin Chicken Way

    Why all the fuss about Amberley weather station, Ipswich?

    premium_icon Why all the fuss about Amberley weather station, Ipswich?

    Opinion Ipswich people are constantly deriding its readings

    Local Partners