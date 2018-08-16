No word yet on Brisbane Lions grant for stadium

Artist impression of the new Lions stadium at Springfield. Photo: Contributed

A DEAL to build a new home for the Brisbane Lions at Springfield is hinging on a Regional Growth Fund grant - but there's no word yet on whether that will be approved.

A Spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure, Regional Development and Cities said yesterday "Initial applications for the Regional Growth Fund closed on April 27, 2018 and are currently undergoing assessment”.

"Applicants will be advised of the outcome of their Initial Application during the second half of 2018,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this year the Brisbane Lions announced they had $15 million in Federal Government funding to build the stadium, however it was revealed that support wasn't guaranteed and the Lions had only been advised to apply for a grant.

Once federal funding is secured the Queensland Government will chip in the same amount dollar for dollar.

That last $30 million is the missing piece in the stadium puzzle as Springfield City Group has committed $18 million and the Ipswich City Council pledged $12 million, leaving $10 million for the Lions and AFL to fund.