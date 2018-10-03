No winners out of violent father-son golf trophy stoush

A SON clobbered his dad so hard with a golf trophy that it broke, with police later finding the busted award smeared with blood.

Ipswich Magistrates Court this week heard how the angry son overpowered his father and threatened him with the trophy, after first holding a golf club against his throat.

The assault left the victim's head bloodied and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The son, 26, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the broken, blood-stained trophy was found in the backyard of the family home.

Photos of the injuries were tendered to Magistrate Virginia Sturgess, as were two references written by the defendant's mother and grandmother who witnessed the assault.

The man's lawyer said the offence had been out of character and he had no criminal history.

No excuse was made for the man's behaviour, which was described as abhorrent.

The man's lawyer said he overstepped the mark in the physical altercation.

Ms Sturgess said it had been a serious incident and something must have happened to cause him to snap.

She said the two letters alluded to there being some provocation, though no further detail was provided to the court.

Ms Sturgess said the son had first held his father down by using a golf club against his throat, then broke the trophy over his head and punched him. He was sentenced to complete 15 months' probation.

No conviction was recorded.