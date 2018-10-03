Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

No winners out of violent father-son golf trophy stoush

Ross Irby
by
3rd Oct 2018 12:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SON clobbered his dad so hard with a golf trophy that it broke, with police later finding the busted award smeared with blood.

Ipswich Magistrates Court this week heard how the angry son overpowered his father and threatened him with the trophy, after first holding a golf club against his throat.

The assault left the victim's head bloodied and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The son, 26, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the broken, blood-stained trophy was found in the backyard of the family home.

Photos of the injuries were tendered to Magistrate Virginia Sturgess, as were two references written by the defendant's mother and grandmother who witnessed the assault.

The man's lawyer said the offence had been out of character and he had no criminal history.

No excuse was made for the man's behaviour, which was described as abhorrent.

The man's lawyer said he overstepped the mark in the physical altercation.

Ms Sturgess said it had been a serious incident and something must have happened to cause him to snap.

She said the two letters alluded to there being some provocation, though no further detail was provided to the court.

Ms Sturgess said the son had first held his father down by using a golf club against his throat, then broke the trophy over his head and punched him. He was sentenced to complete 15 months' probation.

No conviction was recorded.

assault offences ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Pre-workout powders risk more harm than good

    premium_icon Pre-workout powders risk more harm than good

    News Skip the caffeine supplements, experts warn

    • 3rd Oct 2018 12:33 AM
    Ipswich MP a candidate for Dutton's portfolio under Shorten

    premium_icon Ipswich MP a candidate for Dutton's portfolio under Shorten

    Politics Labor will keep the national security super-agency intact

    • 3rd Oct 2018 12:32 AM
    CCC reveals number of council complaints are increasing

    premium_icon CCC reveals number of council complaints are increasing

    Crime The corruption watchdog's 2017-18 report was handed down yesterday.

    • 3rd Oct 2018 12:16 AM
    Dinning in the dark to shed new light on life without sight

    premium_icon Dinning in the dark to shed new light on life without sight

    News "You get to experience something that people live with every day"

    • 3rd Oct 2018 12:16 AM

    Local Partners