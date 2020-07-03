‘No win, no fee’: resurrected law firm to open in Ipswich

IPSWICH will be one of the first bases for the resurrection of a long-running legal firm, with the growth hot spot chosen as the location for one of its new offices.

The Trilby Misso brand has been bought back by a group led by Bill Andrews, who was one of the three partners who sold it to Slater and Gordon 10 years ago.

Founded in 1956, it says it was the first law firm in Queensland to focus exclusively on compensation law and offer 'no win, no fee' services.

CEO Neil Fitzpatrick, who was chief financial officer of the previous Trilby Misso Lawyers, said the Springfield office will soon be open after a base was set up in the Brisbane CBD.

There are plans to establish more offices in the northern suburbs of Brisbane and south of the Gold Coast after also setting up in Sydney.

The Springfield office will be in the Orion shopping centre.

"We spent a bit of money and did some brand research and the research indicated that the brand was still highly respected in Queensland," Mr Fitzpatrick said.

"We decided it was worth negotiating with Slater and Gordon to buy the brand back."

He said Springfield was chosen straight out of the gates as it is one of the state's growth hot spots.

"We think our market is pretty well set in those sort of suburban areas where you've got blue collar and white collar workers," he said.

"We'll have a team out there. We'll have a lawyer and two experienced paralegals. I think two of the three staff that will be out at Springfield are old Trilby Misso employees.

"So they really understand the culture that we want to display out there and the way we want people to be treated."

Mr Fitzpatrick said that culture is committed to being about people over profits.

"It's all about compassionate client service and meeting expectations, which means we have to manage those expectations too," he said.

"It's about doing what we're saying we'll do and doing what we say we're doing to do on time and treat people as best you can because they're in difficult circumstances.

"It's about providing a service to people who have unfortunate incidents. We are genuinely focused on people. We don't all have to be rushing around and making big profits."

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor.