LETTER: No toilet on train not good enough

THE Nambour to Ipswich train, an approximate two-and-half hours journey in total, if there is no delay or hiccups, often has no public toilet aboard.

Many of the toilet facilities on smaller stations are closed weekends or public holidays. Translink patrons are treated with contempt as far as public transport facilities go.

This is a disgrace, knowing many who may travel all the way, especially families with children and the elderly, need to have the convenience of such a facility in emergencies.

The incident on the Caboolture line, where passengers were stuck on the train for three hours without amenities is unconscionable. It's often "pot luck" which trains have one or not.

When will Translink and councils acknowledge that weekends in particular are when many choose to travel for recreation to and from Brisbane and further, with the convenience of public transport which they like to promote? Once aboard, passengers have no idea if there is a toilet facility for their long trips.

With the 2018 Games, Translink had better lift its game for public transport.

One guard at Nambour station responded with "It's not my fault", when the lack of such a train facility was reported.

That's apparently the same nonchalant Translink attitude which exacerbates the dilemma for tourists and commuters alike.

This is not a third world country, or is it?

E ROWE

Marcoola