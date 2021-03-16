No timeline for repairs to damaged overpass

Damage to the Redbank Plains Road bridge after it was struck by a truck carrying an excavator.

TRANSPORT and Main Roads are no closer to being able to tell frustrated motorists when the Redbank Plains overpass will be reopened, two weeks after a truck carrying an excavator damaged two girders on the bridge.

The major link between Blackstone and Redbank Plains was cut off on March 1, when part of the excavator smashed into the concrete girders at three separate locations along the Cunningham Highway.

Since then, motorists have been forced to take a lengthy detour in order to switch to the opposite side of the highway, potentially adding 10 minutes to their travel time, depending on traffic congestion.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said initial assessment had been carried out, but further checks would be needed before the full scale of repairs could be planned.

“Further assessments are progressing and designs to repair the damaged girders are under way,” the spokeswoman said.

“ Following the design process, TMR will engage contractors to undertake repairs.

“These steps are required in order for TMR to determine an estimated timeline on impacts to motorists who use the bridge.”

The bridge will remain closed as a safety precaution for the foreseeable future, with investigations into the incident that caused the damage continuing.