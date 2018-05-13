No time for council 'spin'

I NOTICE the Acting Mayor of Ipswich has posted an article on the PR page of Ipswich City Council, calling for the collective voice to be heard (in relation to being called on to show cause why they should not be sacked.) This council seems to have in their employ some of the best spin doctors available.

In his post, Cr Wayne Wendt discusses how the council is facing the possibility of "expulsion”. It's actually facing "dismissal” but clearly the spin doctors feel "expulsion” is a better word to use.

He attempts to defend this by a cursory mention of the issues relating to the charges against certain councillors and officials.

He points out correctly that "no charges have been found to be proven” (my emphasis).

The thing is, Mr Wendt, the ICC is not facing dismissal due to the charges that have been laid.

I believe the Minister clearly said his reasons for asking them to show cause was because he believes the people have lost confidence in the elected members of the council.

Mr Wendt also goes on about the rights of the people who were elected to this council recently. What about our right to be heard about the Swanbank stench for 20 years?

Twenty years it has continued for and still is ongoing today. Do you think it's unreasonable that finally the people have lost confidence in the council because nothing has been done about it?

What about our right to be heard about the dumps for more than 10 years? Do you think it's unreasonable that finally we have we have lost confidence with this issue being dealt with in a fair and open way?

What about our right to consultation in regard to changing the Waste Management Strategic Plan? We were not even told about it until after the fact and the council is employing obfuscation tactics in response to questions asked about when dumping to land fill began.

The council is required by law to formulate and adopt A Waste Management Strategic Plan.

It is supposed to be updated when there is a change to the plan (and it is required to be updated every five years).

Once again, this council (this time you are the figurehead) is trying to spin an argument that is not based on the facts. Yes, it's a shame councillors face losing their jobs.

If you are doing a bad job, then you face the sack. That's the reality in the real world, Mr Wendt.

PAUL HURLEY

Ripley