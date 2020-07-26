‘No time for complacency’ as no news cases recorded

QUEENSLAND has had no new cases of coronavirus overnight, but Treasurer Cameron Dick says the Government was closely monitoring the interstate situation and warned against complacency.

"Complacency is the enemy - vigilance is the thing we all need in Queensland to make sure we stay on top of the virus," Mr Dick, speaking at a press conference at Yarrabilba in Logan City this morning to announce a new infrastructure building fund, said.

"We have to monitor this day to day, week to week. That's the reality," he said, when questioned about a potentially reinstating border restrictions.

"The virus is so unpredictable. It's only reason for existence is to find another host to infect another person. We just need to monitor it so carefully to ensure when we need to take action we will."

Queensland has just five active cases, with no new positive results overnight.

It conducted 4600 tests yesterday.

The State Government has been focused on ensuring no community transmission of the diseases as has occurred interstate, where tough restrictions range from compulsory wearing of masks to home confinement.

Queensland reopened its borders to New South Wales on July 10, but Victorians remain banned.

As revealed by The Courier-Mail today, Mr Dick this morning announced $200 million funding for a Building Acceleration Fund in a bid to fast-track the economic recovery from the coronavirus.

It would provide interest-free loans for construction projects, to be repaid over 15 years. Applicants would have to co-invest 10-50 per cent of the total infrastructure cost, depending on the scale of the project.



