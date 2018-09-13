Menu
Crime

No ticket, no Go Card is court dodger's undoing

Ross Irby
by
13th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
POLICE located Michael Syntageros in Raceview after he failed to attend court four weeks earlier.

Michael Robert Syntageros, 24, from Logan Central, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of a dangerous drug when in custody, failing to appear in court and evading a train fare.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Syntageros told officers that he knew he was meant to attend court.

During a pat-down in the watchouse, a clip seal bag was found that held green leafy material.

Syntageros said it was marijuana to help him sleep.

Sgt Caldwell said the drug weighed 14 grams.

On June 21 police found Syntageros on a train at Oxley with no Go Card or ticket.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Syntageros was a steel frame worker.

Syntageros was fined $400.

