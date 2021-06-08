‘No thanks’: Goodes’ Hall of Fame snub

Booed out of the game in 2015, dual Brownlow Medallist Adam Goodes has refused a place in the Australian Football Hall of Fame. Here’s why

Adam Goodes has rejected an offer to be inducted into Australian Football's Hall of Fame..

Eligible after being retired for five years, Goodes - who was booed out of the game in 2015 - was a unanimous first-year selection for induction by the hall of fame committee.

But Goodes has informed the AFL he won't be accepting the honour.

Adam Goodes is one of the sport’s greatest players. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Goodes' reasons for not accepting the honour stems from one of the most controversial and ugliest episodes in AFL history.

Booed by fans for the last 18 months of his career, and tormented by persistent racial abuse, he departed the game a broken man.

Friends say he does not watch or attend AFL games.

Asked in an interview in March, 2020, if his feelings towards footy could change, Goodes told the Guardian: "They haven't yet done, so …"

He added: "It's only been four years. Who knows? They do say time heals."

It hasn't healed yet.

Criticised for not supporting Goodes earlier in the booing drama which divided the nation, the AFL belatedly apologised to the dual Brownlow medallist in its 2015 annual report.

"By the time Adam retired, he has been subject to a level of crowd booing and behaviour that none of our players should ever face,'' league chief executive Gillon McLachlan wrote.

"As a game, we should have acted sooner and I am sorry we acted too slowly.''

Two years earlier, Goodes gained national headlines when he called out a teenage girl for calling him an ape at a match against Collingwood at the MCG.

Adam Goodes points into the crowd alerting security to comments made during the 2013 clash with Collingwood. Picture: AFL Media

Former Pies president Eddie McGuire apologised to Goodes after the match and then days later on his morning radio program playfully suggested Goodes should be used to promote the musical King Kong in Melbourne.

In the face of widespread condemnation of McGuire, the AFL did not punish the then Collingwood president for the remark.

The incident occurred 12 months before Goodes was named Australian of the Year, an honour which also sparked controversy.

Goodes, who played in two Sydney premierships in his 372 games, also declined a lap of honour on Grand Final day for retired players in 2015.

Two documentaries were made about Goodes' final years in football, The Final Quarter and The Australian Dream.

The AFL and Goodes were contacted for comment.

