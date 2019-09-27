No sympathy for councillors who left city a 'decaying mess'

I READ with great interest last week that sacked Ipswich councillor Paul Tully is contemplating a comeback to local politics in the 2020 Ipswich City Council elections.

You could almost feel sorry for him and all the other councillors who were sacked amid the scandal that Ipswich City Council became.

It was as if he (Mr Tully) was an innocent victim thrown to the kerb for nothing.

Each of the sacked councillors should be extremely pleased they lost only their jobs.

The collective indifference of each of them turned the Ipswich City heart into a decaying mess.

To say they were unaware of what was going on shows how ineffective they were at their jobs. It was their business to know what was going on in the council and what was going on in the city of Ipswich.

They destroyed the city heart. We should feel absolutely no sympathy for Mr Tully and his fellow sacked councillors who were voted for, in good faith by the residents of Ipswich, to look after the best interests of this city we call home.

Each and every one of them had a part in the disgraceful condition our city is in now.

Those sacked councillors failed the people of Ipswich on an epic scale by not speaking up as they saw the city heart fall to the wayside. They should all hang their heads in shame, not act like the victims of an injustice.

The upcoming 2020 city council elections are now an opportunity for a complete change.

We, the residents of Ipswich, should make a clean start by ensuring none of the sacked councillors are ever re-elected again.

Don't let history repeat itself.

EVE SIRIGOS

Address withheld