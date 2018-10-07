Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IT’s no surprise that the Territory has had the second most, percentage-wise, same-sex weddings than any other state. Keryn and Jodi Cowan-Beech tied the knot in May. Picture: LISA HATZ PHOTOGRAPHY
IT’s no surprise that the Territory has had the second most, percentage-wise, same-sex weddings than any other state. Keryn and Jodi Cowan-Beech tied the knot in May. Picture: LISA HATZ PHOTOGRAPHY
Lifestyle

Territory the ideal place to say ‘I do’

7th Oct 2018 5:00 PM

IT's no surprise that the Territory has had the second most, percentage-wise, same-sex weddings than any other state.

The Territory has always been a place that's been ahead of the nation in tolerance. It's been a place where having your own view is more likely to be respected, where living your own life is totally OK. As one gay man commented to this paper in recent months: "In the Territory, it's too hot to care about what other people are doing."

But in the least crass way possible, it's time we cash in on this tolerance. It's time the Territory's openness and friendliness is shared with the rest of Australia.

Keryn and Jodi Cowen-Beech are perfect examples of a way the Territory could improve its economy.

While the couple live in Alice Springs, in a town they call the "lesbian capital of Australia", they chose to elope to Uluru to get married.

We have some of the most iconic and beautiful landscapes here. Every week, in Frontier, we see photos of
people's spectacular weddings. Maybe the Government should be cashing in on our love of love and making the Territory the place for destination weddings.

Related Items

northern territory same sex marriage weddings

Top Stories

    FOR SALE: Local publican wanted to run iconic Ipswich hotel

    premium_icon FOR SALE: Local publican wanted to run iconic Ipswich hotel

    Business It boasts more than 150 yeas of history but it has been deserted since May

    VIDEO, PHOTOS: Devastating impact of bushfire from the air

    VIDEO, PHOTOS: Devastating impact of bushfire from the air

    Environment Dramatic new footage shows fire tearing through 50 acres of farmland

    Well-travelled coach keen to develop Ipswich football

    premium_icon Well-travelled coach keen to develop Ipswich football

    Soccer Pride's new technical director to build on club successes

    Cameras snap trucks using illegal shortcut

    Cameras snap trucks using illegal shortcut

    Community Truckies who use a shortcut off the Ipswich Mwy could be fined $652

    Local Partners