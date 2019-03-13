No stopping motorbike thief despite car door smash

GRIPPING the handlebars of a stolen Yamaha motorcycle, thief Justin Moulds-Steele did not stop despite hitting a car.

Instead, he left the scene.

Appearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court, Justin Richard Moulds-Steele, 27, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to seven charges: driving without due care and attention on January 25; failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash; unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle; driving unlicensed - repeat offender; entering premises by break at Laidley on January 12; failing to safely dispose of a needle and syringe; and failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said a homeowner found a drugged-out Moulds-Steele squatting in an empty house that was for sale.

The offences were committed just days after Moulds-Steele was released on parole from jail.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said he sought no order be made for restitution to be paid because in police facts "we have been left in the dark about the loss of property".

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess revealed more police facts, saying the homeowner discovered Moulds-Steele in his empty Laidley house.

"Police found you and a female heavily under the influence of drugs," she said.

'The carpet was stained which would affect the sale, and you two had been living there."

Ms Sturgess said witnesses saw Moulds-Steele riding a motorcycle at high speed on Warwick Rd near Salisbury Rd when it collided with the door of a car.

She said he didn't remain at the crash scene, was not licensed and the motorcycle was stolen from Booval.

Police located Moulds-Steele on February 19 and fingerprints on the bike were his.

"You say you received it from a (nameless) mate for free and intended to sell it.

"You didn't know the owner and had no paperwork," Ms Sturgess said.

She said that he had three previous convictions for dangerous driving, two for failing to stop for police, and 10 convictions for driving when disqualified.

And he was now serving a five-year, three-month sentence that ended on August 21.

Ms Sturgess sentenced him to 12 months' jail, cumulative on the existing sentence, with lesser jail terms on the remaining offences including nine months for break and enter, and wilful damage.

Moulds-Steele can begin his application for parole on June 5.

His licence was disqualified three months.