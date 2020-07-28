Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Deklan Gilmartin in Cairns earlier this month.
Deklan Gilmartin in Cairns earlier this month.
News

‘No stone left unturned’ in search for fatal crash cause

Jessica Cook
28th Jul 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NO STONE will be left unturned.

That is the message from police as they investigate the crash that killed 29-year-old Deklan Gilmartin on Sunday.

Mr Gilmartin was one of four people in a 4WD when it rolled several times before landing upright at 7am on the eastern beach, about 1.5km north of Eli Creek at Fraser Island.

He was driving the car when it crashed.

All passengers were Australian residents in their 20s.

The two men on the passenger side of the 4WD were flown to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The third passenger in the back seat behind the driver was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He is in a serious but stable condition.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Maryborough patrol Inspector Tony Clowes said the Forensic Crash Unit was yet to established what caused the crash.

"It is early days but a full report will be prepared for the Coroner," he said.

"There will be no stone left unturned in determining the cause of this accident.

"At this time it is too early to know if driver behaviour or speed were a factor."

Insp Clowes said the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and he did not believe seatbelts were a contributing factor.

More Stories

Show More
fatal crash fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL CIRCLE: Hospital’s first ever baby delivers her child

        premium_icon FULL CIRCLE: Hospital’s first ever baby delivers her child

        Health Fast forward 32 years later, midwife Frances Beard was there as the new mum welcomed her first child into the world.

        • 28th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        How businesses can boost their look with $15,000 grant

        premium_icon How businesses can boost their look with $15,000 grant

        News Ipswich businesses can now apply for funding to enhance their facade appearance in...

        PHOTOS: Ipswich commemorates Korean Veterans’ Day

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Ipswich commemorates Korean Veterans’ Day

        News Veterans and local dignitaries gathered in the heart of Ipswich to commemorate the...

        Expo goes ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions

        premium_icon Expo goes ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions

        News The Outdoor Adventure and Motoring Expo will be going ahead

        • 28th Jul 2020 5:00 AM