No sour grapes from 'reject' artist at Art Awards

Tom Mason had two paintings rejected for the Ipswich Art Awards. Cordell Richardson

WHEN Tom Mason tells you he puts all his 65 years into each and every one of his works, he is not joking.

The Ipswich artist has dedicated his life to painting and has produced countless depictions of Ipswich's beautiful natural landscape - among other things - over the years.

So it hurt all the more when two of Mr Mason's entries in this year's Ipswich Art Awards were rejected by the judges.

In tangible terms, Mr Mason spent many hours painting his depictions of the Ipswich steam train, Swanbank Rattler, and the Parisian-themed Monmatre Art Scene.

Like many other artists who entered this year's awards, Mr Mason also paid $30 per entry.

In spite of his bitter disappointment, Mr Mason has come out in support of the Ipswich Festival showcase of the region's top creative talent, calling on rejected artists to stay positive.

"I'm not so much worried about not winning prizes, it is the thought of not being hung that hurts the most,” Mr Mason said.

"I know there are a lot of disappointed people out there and I know some of them have been quite negative, but if they don't go to support the show they are the losers.”

In operation since 2000, the Ipswich Art Awards have developed into a premier annual event attracting entries from across Australia.

Fire Station 101 was selected as the venue for the exhibition. Its smaller size means only the cream of the crop was selected for hanging.

Tonight's Opening Night for the art awards exhibition is already sold out.

The exhibition at Fire Station 101 will continue from tomorrow until Sunday and is open to the public from 10am-4pm daily.

For those lamenting their rejection for the big show, not all is lost.

Arts Alive Ipswich has invited artists who didn't make the cut to exhibit those works at Arts Alive on Jacaranda St from April 26 to 28. An opening night will be held Friday April 26 at 6pm. Entry is free.