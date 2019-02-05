New CEO issues battle plan, declares there's 'no skeletons'

MESSIAH: Ipswich City Council's new chief executive officer David Farmer speaks to the media in Market Square.

MESSIAH: Ipswich City Council's new chief executive officer David Farmer speaks to the media in Market Square. Cordell Richardson

A MAN experienced with the difficulty of dragging a council out of administration has revealed his blueprint for Ipswich City Council.

David Farmer, the council's fifth CEO in six years, today declared he was ready for the challenge.

"Given the circumstances of the city, the past and the future, there are very few more exciting roles and more important roles," he said of Ipswich.

"It's a critical part of the development of southeast Queensland.

"If you really want to do something meaningful, this is the place to do it.

"It's also got a critical role in re-establishing not just in the Ipswich community, but all of Queensland community trust in their institutions and local government."

Mr Farmer became the CEO of Wollongong City Council several months after it was raided by the Independent Commission against Corruption in 2008.

A public inquiry followed and the council was subsequently put into administration by the New South Wales government.

He pledged to use the skills learnt in rebuilding that council, here in Ipswich.

"We have to develop a strong and robust an organisation as possible to be able to support a newly-elected council," he said.

"I was successful in Wollongong returning a council from administration and they've been a very successful council since then.

"That was done with a lot of hard work in advance."

With the recent history of Ipswich City Council's executives and councillors, the question was asked of Mr Farmer's skeletons in his closet.

"I've been the CEO of four organisations and left under my own steam of all those," he said.

Ipswich Administrator Greg Chemello with new CEO David Farmer. Cordell Richardson

Ipswich administrator Greg Chemello said Mr Farmer would be "exactly I think what the city needs to once again become a leading city for Queensland".

"We did an extensive series of checks on David," he said

"The recruiter that we used said it was the most extensive series of checks he's ever seen.

"You can understand why we chose to do that."