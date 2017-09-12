DIV 7: 'No skeletons in my closet', says new contender

DIV 7: Financial planner Greg Forster, pictured with his wife Rachael and three daughters, will run in the division 7 by-election, to be held on October 7.

FINANCE experts will go head to head in the upcoming Ipswich by-election with a second finance business owner entering the race.

Greg Forster is a financial advisor at his Raceview business Reflect Financial, and says voters won't be surprised by any "skeletons in his closet" - because there aren't any.

The 40-year-old has lived in Ipswich his entire life and while he has no political party affiliations, he has previously worked on several campaigns for local politicians including former mayor Paul Pisasale.

For more than 15-years Mr Forster has dedicated his spare time to various community groups including the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Centro Church.

Mr Forster, whose wife is Blair federal MP Shayne Neumann's niece, has just moved to Ripley, where he lives with his family.

"I have been approached by a lot of people in our community to run," Mr Forster said.

"People have been telling me they need a voice and one thing I have found is a lot of the candidates that have come out so far have been talking about being a voice for the local community. What the people want is not just a voice, but someone who will listen to them. I will."

Mr Forster is not a member of any political party, which he sees as an opportunity.

"It means I can work with both sides of government at both a state and federal level," Mr Forster said.

"At last year's council election I helped Paul Pisasale and Cheryl Bromage on their campaigns, but that's not about party politics.

"I am happy to support the right candidate."

Mr Forster supports new Mayor Andrew Antoniolli in his campaign platform to "open up the council books" and boost transparency.

He supports the CBD redevelopment but says it is also vital to ensure there are enough jobs.

"The redevelopment will be brilliant but if local people don't have jobs, then they don't have any money to spend out at those new restaurants.

RELATED:

>>Date locked in for Ipswich Div 7 by-election

Mr Martin says his campaign would be entirely self-funded and any donations offered to him, he would gladly pass on to a fundraiser to help a family friend diagnosed with terminal cancer instead.

He said the allegations surrounding Ipswich council were just that, allegations, and he hopes to help restore pride in being a born and bred Ipswich local, like him.

Mr Martin supports the CBD redevelopment and says he would not hesitate to report any misconduct.

WHO WILL RUN

>>DIV 7: Teacher has skills to "make things happen"

Dave Martin is a candidate for Division 7 in the upcoming Ipswich City Council electionPhoto: Contributed Contributed

>>'Rate roads and rubbish': MP's staffer enters Div 7 race

DIV 7: Former division 9 candidate Darren Baldwin plans to run in the upcoming Division 7 by-election. Inga Williams

>>Boiler maker and father Wayne Firns

Wayne Firns of Eastern Heights is running as a candidate in the Ipswich Council division 7 by-election. David Nielsen

>>Silkstone mum, events manager Rochelle Caloon

Rochelle Caloon of Silkstone is running as a candidate in the upcoming Ipswich City Council division seven by-election. David Nielsen

>>Concreter and business owner Troy Alvin

NEW CONTENDER: Troy Alvin, a father and local business owner, wants more information to public on how the council spends your ratepayer dollars. He will contest the division 7 by-election. Helen Spelitis

>>Businessman and financial expert Mike McInnes

DIV 7: Mike McInnes has announced he will run in the upcoming division 7 by-election.

>>Outspoken business owner, former candidate Jim McKee

Jim McKee will run for division 7. David Nielsen

>>Sexologist and former mayoral candidate Patricia Petersen