Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAINING HARD: Giants’ Jeremy Finlayson and Lachie Keeffe at maroochydore Multi Sports Complex. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily.
TRAINING HARD: Giants’ Jeremy Finlayson and Lachie Keeffe at maroochydore Multi Sports Complex. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily.
AFL

No signs of lingering disappointment from runners-up

Steele Taylor
12th Dec 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFL: Greater Western Sydney copped a lashing in last year's grand final but they've started pre-season with plenty of optimism, according to assistant coach Lenny Hayes.

The Giants are on the Sunshine Coast as they build for 2020 and there are some promising signs.

The squad showed plenty of gusto at Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex in the heat on Thursday morning before hitting the Sports Hub for extra sessions in the afternoon.

And Hayes said he'd noticed some real buoyancy in the group, since they started their pre-season last month.

"I think you need to address it (the 89-point loss to Richmond in the decider in September) and we've sort of done that in a couple of different ways but there's no doubt there's a lot of optimism around as well.

"The way the year finished wasn't the way we would have liked. Richmond were clearly too good for us on the day, but we know there's a lot of improvement in this squad too.

"(And) I couldn't question the way the way players have come back, (with) the vibe around the training and the club at the moment.

"I'm definitely not seeing any signs of lingering disappointment. It's full steam ahead."

There was plenty to like about the Giants 2019 campaign as they reached the decider and they're determined to have a bumper 2020.

The seven-day camp on the Sunshine Coast is expected to help pave the way.

"It's been great. We enjoy coming up here. The club's come up here a number of times and it's good to be back," Hayes said.

They're staying at Noosa and have enjoyed the beach and some fishing.

But most of their time here is for hard work.

"They've had a couple of big footy sessions, almost re-enacting our normal week in terms of our training loads. But doing it up here in a different environment is a lot of fun," Hayes said.

Caloundra product Sam Reid and Gympie product Lachie Keefe were among those training hard on Thursday.

"He (Reid) is a pretty important member of our footy club. He's had a pretty interesting career and … been delisted and put back on the list and hasn't always done it the easy way."

As for Keefe.

"He can play a number of different roles (and) he's really good around the club."

More Stories

Show More
afl gws giants lenny hayes
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police car shot by gunman suffering a severe meltdown

        premium_icon Police car shot by gunman suffering a severe meltdown

        Crime A bullet struck the driver’s door of a police car when a gunman opened fire with a high powered military-style rifle.

        • 13th Dec 2019 8:30 AM
        IN COURT: Full names of 153 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 153 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Extension of cinema complex and indoor go-kart track planned

        premium_icon Extension of cinema complex and indoor go-kart track planned

        Council News The revitalised cinema complex, as well as a proposed indoor go-kart track, are...

        Minute silence after shock car boot discovery

        premium_icon Minute silence after shock car boot discovery

        News Kardell Lomas was due to face court today, instead a minute’s silence was held in...