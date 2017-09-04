No sign of NGR trains 560 days later

IS THIS a sign that finally the Government and DTMR are getting serious about the NGR trains? It is now 560 days since the first NGR train was towed to Wulkuraka. On the organisational chart for DTMR, there is no director (NGR) shown, although a general manager- new generation rollingstock Mr Simon Cook is shown. So we can only assume that this is a new position? This project is perhaps the biggest botch in the history of public transport in Queensland, in our opinion. Our request to the Queensland Auditor General for an audit into this project was declined. Requests for an inquiry into this project ignored. The question has to be asked; 'why is this NGR project botch trying to be buried by the authorities? ' It is difficult to have much confidence that these new trains will be in revenue passenger service any time soon. Queensland Rail is battling on valiantly with an aging and increasingly failing train fleet. This is not helping to restore confidence in our rail service. What a mess. Robert Dow Rail Back On Track