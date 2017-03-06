No sign of autumn as Queensland hit by more hot days

SUMMER conditions are set to continue through autumn, with above average temperatures predicted for this week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Julian De Morton said temperatures for Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine coasts would likely remain in the 30s for days.

"We will see temperatures in the low 30s for the most of the week which is high for March," he said.

"Typically, the average temperature is around 29C, but most of Queensland will see days up to 32C-33C."

Mr De Morton warned beachgoers to expect dangerous conditions throughout the week.

"We have issued the advice to the lifeguards, so they will close the beaches if necessary," he said.

"There are strong wind warnings in place from Tuesday to Thursday with winds up to 25 to 30 knots creating strong southerly swells and powerful surf conditions."