No servicing: Why Ipswich couple has gone electric

Micky Hasted and her husband bought an electric car last year and say it's zippy, low-maintenance and quick to charge. Photo: Ebony Graveur

BRAND new charging stations in Ripley will only increase the appeal and viability of electric cars, according to Ipswich electric car convert Micky Hasted.

The Raceview woman and her husband bought a Model 3 Tesla in March 2021 after their teenage son suggested they give it a go.

Since then, they’ve enjoyed the zippy driving, low-maintenance and say they’ve yet to come close to running out of charge.

“We were in the market for a new car and the main objective was to find a car as powerful as my Jeep Grand Cherokee,” Ms Hasted said.

“We went on the hunt and test drove BMWs, Mercedes, Audis and all types of different cars. Then my 15-year-old said ‘why don’t you have a look at the Tesla?’”

One test drive was enough to convince the couple.

“It’s quite zippy – it doesn’t have an engine but it’s quite fast,” Ms Hasted said.

“It’s a very nice looking car, has quite a lot of space, and is cheap to run.”

Without a combustion engine, the car does not require the same regular servicing of a conventional vehicle.

“You don’t need to service it – you just need to change the fluid for the windscreen wipers but that’s about it,” Ms Hasted said.

“We had to have a rear light replaced and the Tesla people came out to our place. It’s all done on an app.”



The Hasteds’ rose gold Tesla has caught plenty of attention, even when the couple are not around to witness it first-hand.

“It definitely stands out on the road. It’s a head turner and a lot of people come to talk to me about it,” Ms Hasted said.

“We also have Sentry mode in the car so, when it’s in park, it videotapes everybody who approaches my car.

“I can see everyone’s reactions and they’re pointing.”

Fears of running out of power and extensive charging times have kept some drivers away from converting to electric.

Ms Hasted said charging was relatively quick for her, but she had to upgrade her power supply at home for the car to power up properly.

“We did need to upgrade our power to be able to charge efficiently at home,” she said.

“Now a full charge, which is 450 to 500 km, takes only six hours and I’ve never used a full charge.”



Two new electric vehicle charging stations were installed on Main St, Ripley, adding to the existing stations in Springfield, North Ipswich and West Ipswich.

Ms Hasted said the more stations that were installed, the easier it would be for drivers to convert to electric.

“The more popular (electric cars) become, the more charging options we are going to have for wherever we want to go,” Ms Hasted said.



