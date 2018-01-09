Menu
No same sex weddings yet for Springfield

Springfield marriage celebrant Mandi Forrester-Jones.
Springfield marriage celebrant Mandi Forrester-Jones. David Nielsen
Myjanne Jensen
by

TODAY was the first day same-sex couples could legally wed across Australia, yet one Springfield celebrant said she was yet to see any same-sex ceremonies booked for the area.

Mandi Forrester-Jones is a marriage celebrant with more than 20 years under her belt and said despite the new laws, she hadn't yet locked in any same-sex weddings for Greater Springfield.

"I have had a few inquiries, but not any actual bookings and the ones I do have are all interstate," Ms Forrester-Jones said.

"There is definitely a buzz within the celebrant community, but it's mainly the city celebrants that are getting the most work as I think a lot of the weddings are tending to be much bigger events."

Ms Forrester-Jones said the sudden changes to the law had taken many celebrants by surprise who have had to play catch up in order to be same-sex marriage ready.

"A lot of celebrants have had to adapt and react very quickly so I think everyone is still adjusting," she said.

"There are new ways of saying things, people's advertising has had to change and now we have to advertise as either being a religious or civil celebrant.

"I'm really happy about the changes, but I know it's been a bit of a shake-up within the industry, especially for some of the older celebrants who I think are still struggling to accept it."

The same-sex marriage bill was passed in Parliament on December 7, 2017 with 61.6 per cent of people voting yes to the new law.

Topics:  celebrants greater springfield lgbtqi community same sex marriage same sex marriage vote

