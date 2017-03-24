No retirement in sight

IT USED to be that 65 was retirement age, but for Kev and Enid Peters, 65 represents only part of the job done.

The Leichhardt couple marked 65 wonderful years of marriage this week, but Kev said the fire was still burning brightly.

"You have to remember and respect your wedding vows, and always think of your spouse," Mr Peters said.

"If I go to have a bet, or a beer with a mate, then I always bring something home, and Enid does the same for me if she goes shopping."

Kev and Enid Peters are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.Photo: Contributed Contributed

The couple met when they were singing in the Lutheran Church choir.

"We courted for four years, then I got down on one knee, and asked her to marry me, then we had to get her parents to say yes," Mr Peters said.

Married at St John's Church on Denmark Hill, they lived at Barellan Point, growing watermelons and running dairy cattle, before moving to Leichhardt. Along the way, they raised six children, 13 grand children, 17 great grand children and two great great grandchildren.