Forensics inspecting a car that was involved in a hit and run on Saturday night outside the Brunswick Hotel which killed a 76 year old man. The car was found abandoned on Harvey St, off Port Curtis Rd. Vanessa Jarrett
News

Heartache for family as hit and run driver eludes police

vanessa jarrett
by
3rd Sep 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
THE DRIVER who involved in a hit and run that ultimately killed a 76 year old man last month is still on the run from police.

Jim Murphy crossed the road outside the Brunswick Hotel on Archer St at 8.25pm on Saturday August 18.

He was struck by a Ford falcon purple sedan who was driving east towards George St. The driver did not stop.

Mr Murphy underwent surgeries and sadly passed away at Rockhampton hospital the next morning at 5.50am.

The vehicle was found abandoned the next morning around 11am in Port Curtis.

Police have advised the Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating the matter and so far no one has been charged.

Police are still appealing for the driver of the vehicle to come forward and speak to police.

"We don't know if there was any alcohol, drugs or speeding involved, as there was limited scene evidence," Forensic Crash Unit Officer in Charge Sergeant Ray Pimm told media previously.

"We just need to talk to the driver and find out what happened.

"We're not looking at charges other than failing to remain at the scene, and it might be easy explained ... we don't know yet.

"It could just be the case that the man stepped out in the dark and was hit accidentally.

"We don't know what else was involved."

