No relief from heat, RFB warn of random ignitions

No relief from tomorrow's heat with a top of 38 degrees predicted for today. Contributed

TEMPERATURES will remain in the high 30s today as south-east Queensland suffers through a dramatic, late season heatwave.

The Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michael Gray said "it's going to be pretty warm in Ipswich for the next couple of days".

Mr Gray predicts the mercury to hit the high 30s again today, but is unsure if it will rival yesterday's 39 degrees.

"Overall we're not looking at much for rain, there's a chance of some showers ... Ipswich is right on the southern edge (of the rain)."

BOM forecasters also said this summer past has likely been among Queensland's five warmest summers for mean and maximum temperatures, noting rainfall in the southern half of the state is well below average.

"In terms of rainfall range of most likely, two up to 10mm on Thursday but probably on the lower end of that scale," Mr Gray said.

With the heatwave persisting throughout the week, Joe Cullen, the Rural Fire Service's area director for the South Coast is said fireys are concerned about random ignitions.

"We're expecting fire weather to be quite significant and severe, we don't want any avoidable fires," he said.

"Obviously it's very dry, other contributing factors are the wind, very low humidity.

"Key risks are people using machinery, band tools, welders, grinders etc. in long grass without any fire protection."

Mr Cullen also reminded locals that there are still restrictions on fire permits for almost all of south-east Queensland.

"We're just asking people not to light fires within the next week because of the heightened risk of getting out of control," he said.

"With the high winds in grass country the fires will spread very quickly and be very difficult to control."

Meanwhile Queensland Ambulance Service clinical director Tony Hucker warned of heatstroke and dressing properly for the heat.

"We need to be careful from the minute we get outside, wear the right clothing which is all loose fitting stuff, make sure you have regular breaks throughout the day and you have water with you all the time," he said.

"It's just the basic principals, have water with you, lots of breaks and look out for your mates."

Mr Hucker said to keep an eye out on people working outdoors and elderly neighbours and family members as well.

He said that people who look hot and distressed are often suffering from the initial symptoms of heat stroke.

"This can progress to abnormal behaviour, headaches, vomiting, collapsing and seizures," he said.

To mitigate any danger, remove the persons clothes, splash them with water and fan them to reduce their body temperature.