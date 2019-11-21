No rain relief in sight as Wivenhoe falls below 50 per cent

Cormorant Bay in Wivenhoe Dam. The dam is at 47.8 per cent full and (graphic) where water would be if it was full.

Cormorant Bay in Wivenhoe Dam. The dam is at 47.8 per cent full and (graphic) where water would be if it was full.

WITH Ipswich sweltering through another warm week and dam levels continuing to fall, there is little chance of significant rain relief in the coming three months.

Data from the Bureau of Meteorology shows there is between a 30-35 per cent chance of Ipswich and surrounding regions exceeding median rainfall from December to February.

For December alone, that figure sits at 25 per cent.

The median rainfall for Ipswich in December is 93.8mm.

The Amberley weather station has recorded 275mm this year so far.

BoM climatologist Greg Browning said it would take several months of above average rainfall to make a difference in drought affected areas.

Wivenhoe Dam from the air: We take a look at what Wivenhoe Dam looks like when it is under 50% capacity

"Based on the latest outlooks, there's not an especially high probability of that happening," he said.

"It's still looking like very dry conditions through until the end of this year (in Ipswich).

"Once we head into the new year, and at this stage our maps go out as far as March, we're pretty much looking at a 50/50 chance of (either) above or below average rain.

"It's looking like more likely to be nearer to average as opposed to well above average which is probably what we need for a couple of months.

Wivenhoe Dam has dropped to 47.8 per cent, Somerset is at 67.1 per cent and North Pine sits at 60.5 per cent.

Seqwater said the earliest water restrictions would need to be considered is mid-2020.

Residents will be asked to target 140L a day if the region's combined storage levels drop below 50 per cent.

Further restrictions will apply if levels continue to drop.

The region's other water sources could be connected to the grid if necessary, including Lake Manchester, Enoggera Dam and Sideling Creek Dam.