No rain on the way as temperatures rise

NO RELIEF: Dry conditions are set to continue in Ipswich this week.

NO RELIEF: Dry conditions are set to continue in Ipswich this week. David Nielsen

DRY conditions are set to continue this week and anyone looking forward to some much-needed rain will be left disappointed.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Knepp said conditions would remain fine and sunny with temperatures set to rise this week.

"We're looking at mid-30s maximum temperatures throughout much of the week and very little chance of any rainfall,” MrKnepp said.

"Temperatures have been average or just slightly above average, and as we go through this week we're going to see those temperatures rise very slowly, so by the end of the week we'll be looking at temperatures in the mid-30s.

"We're looking at temperatures going from 34 degrees (on Monday) and by Friday it will be 36.”

He said the fairly dry start to the year would not be broken this week.

"The pattern we're in right now just means we don't see a lot of rainfall and those temperatures will be warming up too because we're going to get a bit of warmer air mass coming in from the west,” he said.

"There's not much happening.

"The weather is quite uninteresting this week.

"There's nothing much for those who needed a bit of rainfall, unfortunately. Even the heat, it's not abnormal.”