Ipswich workers face tough competition for 280 Costco jobs

JOB seekers are so desperate to work at the new Bundamba Costco store, they're moving to Ipswich from interstate.

Close to 300 jobs will need filling when the American super-sized grocery store opens later this year but local job seekers won't get any special treatment.

Costco Australia managing director Patrick Noone said employees already working for the company in other parts of Australia who were willing to move to Ipswich would get first preference.

"We have a lot of employees that want to transfer here and buy a house here in southeast Queensland," Mr Noone said.

Costco Australia managing director Patrick Noone. Cordell Richardson

"We will be looking at those opportunities first and then we'll hire as many people as we can.

"We don't look at the specific suburb you live in but we look at who wants to work at Costco and normally most of those people are from the local area."

Mr Noone said depending on weather and some 'utility issues', plans were in place to open some time in November.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said Costco presented a competitive grocery prices for shoppers.

"Everyone loves a bargain and that's what this project will deliver," he said.

COSTCO JOBS: Workers who already have a job at Costco will get first pick of 280 new roles at the Bundamba store. Cordell Richardson

"This $50m investment is a big win for the Ipswich region. It will deliver more jobs locally and a strong local investment footprint.

"What more could you ask for; lower prices for Costco and more local jobs.

"For shoppers this means lower prices and more local jobs so it will be a great Christmas in Ipswich.