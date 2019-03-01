No point in looking back

Hornets skipper Anthony Wilson is caught behind in a match against Redlands earlier this season.

IT IS fair to say Aaron Moore's first season as head coach of the Ipswich/Logan Hornets has not gone according to plan.

At the foot of the club championship ladder with just one round remaining, Moore's side have fallen well short of the maiden finals berth they set their sights on back in September.

As a team known for its batting prowess, the Hornets have struggled in the run-scoring department this season - they boast the lowest cumulative run total of the 12 teams in the Bulls Masters two-day competition.

The win column does not read much better: Two positive results from 10 outings.

But it is not all doom and gloom, as Moore prepares his side for their final match of the season - a home fixture against Sunshine Coast - this weekend.

The Hornets started the season brightly, surprising many in the one day format to make the finals before Mother Nature intervened and consigned them to a first round exit.

And whilst the results in the Ipswich club's favoured format have not been as Moore would have liked, he has taken stock of the positives.

The coach is confident the continued improvements in the games of Harry Wood and Levi Thomson-Matthews, as well as the emergence of Bryn Llewellyn, Lachlan Prince and Will Trigar, will hold the club in good stead for the years to come.

"Those are the players that are going to be around for the next 5-10 years. It will only benefit us moving forward,” Moore said.

As for tomorrow's clash with Sunshine Coast, Moore said the playing group was "pretty keen to finish on a good note” after a "long season” of premier grade cricket.

"I think there's a fair few blokes looking forward to having a break, and a bit of a refresh,” he said. "There's been a lot of cricket played.”

The Hornets are coming off a morale-boosting win over Sandgate-Redcliffe last round.

Key to the result was the bowling pressure applied by Harry Wood, Adam Smith and Sean Lutter.

Moore said the pace trio had finally "found belief in the process” and he hoped it would continue if the Hornets are sent into the field tomorrow.

"It was the first time we've seen sustained pressure from both ends for a long period, and the evidence is in the result,” Moore said.

"Bowl to get consecutive maidens, and that's when you get the result (wickets).”

What Moore has told his side to focus on is building better batting partnerships.

"Every game we've gotten ourselves in positions with the bat where we're controlling the momentum, but then we've given it back,” Moore said.

"Owe it to yourself and the team. If you get in, stay in - and make (a big score).”