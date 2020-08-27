No plea from Gympie dentist Jebson Herrod as trial looms

Former Gympie dentist Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod is set down for a trial review in Brisbane District Court before Christmas, followed by a trial.

Former Gympie dentist Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod is set down for a trial review in Brisbane District Court before Christmas, followed by a trial.

MULTIPLE charges facing former Gympie dentist Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod are still unresolved and have been moving through the courts for almost five years now.

Mr Herrod, 39, has entered no plea as yet to 17 charges that are still before the District Court of Queensland and will be dealt with in a trial scheduled to take place before Christmas in Brisbane.

The charges are alleged to have occurred on various dates in late 2014, and throughout 2015, when Mr Herrod was living in Gympie.

IT'S ON: How a Gympie region music festival will beat COVID

Mr Herrod was born in Maryborough, grew up on the Sunshine Coast and was last known to be living in Brisbane.

READ MORE: 5 new businesses coming to Gympie you want to know about

He worked as a dentist in Gympie for a decade until 2016, and was a member of the local Apex Club.

BEREFT MUM PLEADS: Hit and runs are a cowardly act and need harsher penalties

He will face a trial review in the Brisbane District Court later this year on 17 charges including two counts of rape, one of torture, six counts of common assault, one count of deprivation of liberty (unlawfully detain or confine) and seven counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The trial review will take place in the Brisbane District Court on November 11, this year, with the trial scheduled to begin on November 30, though this could change depending on what happens at the review.

Since the alleged offences, Mr Herrod has been suspended from working as a dentist and has had numerous mentions and appearances in the Gympie Magistrates Court, some of which he was not present for.

29-07-2005 VOX POP - Fashion trends. Jebson Herrod, 24, Parramatta, dentistry student. PIC: Milan Scepanovic

Mr Herrod is charged that on or about July 12, 2014, October 27, 2014, January 3, 2015, between February 28 and April 1, 2015 and on March 18, 2015, he committed assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is also charged that on or about June 29, 2015, on June 29, 2015, on August 24, 2015, on August 25, 2015 and on or about 7 October, 2015, he committed common assault.

He is also charged that on or about October 10, 2015, he committed rape twice, torture, deprivation of liberty, and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is further charged that on November 1, 2015, he committed assault occasioning bodily harm.

To all of these charges he has entered no plea.

Jebson Herrod at his Gympie dentist practice.