TEST YOURSELF: Woogaroo Swimming Club is hosting a distance swimming challenge on June 9. David Nielsen
Swimming

'No pain, no gain' test at Woogaroo enduro meet

5th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
SWIMMING: Test your stamina during the Woogaroo Swimming Club's upcoming endurance time trial.

Some 60 athletes took part in 2018 and this year is expected to be even bigger.

To be held at the Bundamba Swimming Pool on June 9 from 8am-12pm, participants will need to apply the principle of mind over matter as they graft through as many as 10 gruelling kilometres.

For a $10 fee, entrants will have the option to complete up to 100 x 100m efforts, with 30-40 seconds rest in between. Setting their own target for the number of 100m distances they would like to achieve, they will battle only themselves.

Race secretary Sharon Carvolth said the event aimed to challenge and encourage swimmers across all ages by forcing them to overcome the barriers of pain and fatigue.

"When you swim 400m, you think you are buggered but you're actually not," she said.

"It is designed to see how far you can physically and mentally push yourself. Each child sets their own goal. If you finish 60 x 100m that's fantastic. If you finish the whole event, that's fantastic as well. It is about feeling the self-satisfaction of knowing you reached your goal."

Nominees are asked to submit their personal best time for 100m freestyle. This mark will then be adjusted, so that it is maintainable throughout while swimming at a reasonable speed with the short break after each 100m.

For example, a swimmer with a fastest ever time of 56 seconds might have it adjusted to 1 minute and 10 seconds. Taking into account the 30 seconds recovery time, this athlete might be expected to swim their 100m on a pace of 1 minute and 40 seconds.

At the event's conclusion, each individual will receive a certificate in recognition of their achievement. More information at woogaroo.swimming.org.au.

sport swimming
Ipswich Queensland Times

