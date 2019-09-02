The man said he was in daily pain

The man said he was in daily pain

A RURAL resident says he's living in daily pain and hasn't be able to poo normally in five years after swallowing a chicken bone and being "talked into" a painful and unnecessary operation.

The man, in his 50s, swallowed two chicken bones in two separate incidents on September 3 and September 17 2014.

He went to Royal Darwin Hospital on the days following the bone swallowing, but claimed doctors didn't take his concerns seriously.

In July 2015, the man said he returned to RDH - complaining of blocked bowel movements and terrible pain, and was told to get three haemorrhoid bands put in as a way of easing his discomfort.

"After that operation it all went downhill," he said.

"The pain it just got worse and worse."

Since the operation, the man said he was in daily agony.

"I believe my rectum was ruined.

"I couldn't s**t or fart and food would not go through me."

The patient said he'd lost count of the number of times he'd gone in to RDH begging for answers.

"They diagnosed me with chronic constipation - which is crap," he said.

"Because I only able to pass liquid out of my rectum it's not hurting me a lot now, but if I had to pass a normal sized bowel movement it would split me."

The rural resident said he was so desperate for action that he reached out to NT Police and would be putting a complain in to the Ombudsman NT and the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.

"I'm going to be doing everything I can," he said.

"I'm in so much pain, this thing is going to kill me.

"No-one has listened to me in five years."

A Top End Health Service spokeswoman said due to patient confidentiality and privacy, tit could not provide comments on individual's treatment and care.

"Top End Health Service will always encourage patients, carers and families to return to hospital or visit their GP if they have further concerns about their condition or care," she said.

"Patients and families are encouraged to raise any concerns about their/or their loved ones care with the health staff member or manager providing the care."