‘No one cares’: Leader’s shock text feud

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro launched a foul-mouthed tirade against a cabinet colleague via text message last month.

Mr Barilaro called Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello a “deadset d***” in a text message sent after a budget meeting., 7 News reported.

“You are seriously a deadset d***,” the message read.

“Brand Berejiklian. Brand Customer Service. Seriously!! No one cares about Service NSW in the UH by-election. What an insult!! To me. To all my NATS.”

A source who had seen the text messages confirmed their contents to NCA NewsWire.

The text was sent after Mr Dominello argued for more funding for his portfolio claiming Service NSW and Premier Gladys Berejiklian were the state government’s two best “brands”, 7 News reported.

Mr Barilaro was referring in the text to the state electorate of the Upper Hunter where his Nationals Party managed to hold on to a crucial seat in a by-election held May 22.

Mr Barilaro took issue with Mr Dominello’s brands comments and argued the Nationals won the election without the help of Service NSW, according to the texts.

Mr Dominello represents the Liberal Party and is a close ally of Ms Berejiklian.

Both Mr Barilaro and Mr Dominello declined to comment.

Mr Barilaro has been involved in texting controversies before.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance said last year that he decided to abort plans to run for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro in part due to a Daily Telegraph story that claimed Mr Barilaro had called him a “c***” via text.

Around that same time, Mr Barilaro also reportedly berated federal Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack via text over the same issue, saying he had “failed as a leader”.

