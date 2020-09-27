Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since June 10
NSW has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since June 10
Health

No new COVID cases in NSW

by Frances Vinall
27th Sep 2020 11:49 AM

No new coronavirus cases were recorded in NSW in a 24 hour period for the first time in more than three months.

Dr Christine Selvey, NSW Health acting director of communicable diseases, shared the good news on Sunday.

"The last time NSW had no new cases in a reporting period was 10 June," she said.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began in NSW remains at 4029.

She said the state conducted 12,333 tests in the reporting period, adding to a total of more than two-and-a-half million tests completed in NSW.

"NSW Health thanks for the community for all they have done towards reducing COVID-19 numbers," she said.

 

There are 68 COVID-19 cases in NSW, including three in intensive care.

Of those 68 cases, 87 per cent are not in hospital.

Dr Selvey said none of the people in intensive care require ventilators.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 in NSW should get tested for the virus immediately.

Symptoms include a runny nose, scratchy throat, cough and fever.

"We continue to ask people to remain vigilant," Dr Selvey said.

"(Testing) is particularly important with the start of the school holidays and increased movement of people around the state."

Community Newsletter SignUp
coronavirus editors picks health nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health shock: The unlikely disorder afflicting our elderly

        Premium Content Health shock: The unlikely disorder afflicting our elderly

        Health It’s a syndrome not usually associated with the elderly, but it is now afflicting older Queenslanders at a disturbing rate.

        Rid ‘reviews, committees’ to get job done: Lockyer candidate

        Premium Content Rid ‘reviews, committees’ to get job done: Lockyer candidate

        Politics A CANDIDATE challenging the seat of Lockyer says enough reviews and committees.

        Former pub thriving as Indian eatery celebrates two years

        Premium Content Former pub thriving as Indian eatery celebrates two years

        Business ONE of the restaurant’s co-owners said the allure of the historical building...

        Truckie combats DV first hand after witnessing assault

        Premium Content Truckie combats DV first hand after witnessing assault

        Offbeat AFTER he saw a woman viciously attacked, John formulated a plan to get her to...