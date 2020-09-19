Menu
Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases overnight, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed.
Health

No new COVID-19 cases in Queensland

by Rebecca Le May
19th Sep 2020 11:53 AM

No new cases of COVID-19 have emerged in Queensland overnight, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed in a tweet on Saturday.

The total number of cases stands at 1150 and there are 22 active cases in the state.

So far, only six people have died from the virus in Queensland, the last being an 83-year-old male cruise ship passenger on April 18.

On Friday, the Queensland government announced it will accept travellers from Canberra from September 25 while the state will increase its weekly intake of returning Australians by 500 under a deal struck at a National Cabinet meeting.

Ms Palaszczuk floated the possibility of returning Australians serving their mandatory quarantine in regional centres.

"The Prime Minister has agreed to extra Australian Defence Force personnel to help and I thank him for that - this is the way we should be working in co-operation," she said.

"We're looking at some hotels in Cairns, we know the Cairns economy has been doing it quite tough and of course we'll look at our Brisbane-based hotels as well," she said.

Authorities have also discussed using Gladstone as a quarantine hub.

