No new cases with authorities ‘on top’ of Ipswich cluster

QUEENSLAND recorded no new COVID-19 cases overnight with authorities believing they are getting “on top” of the clusters in Ipswich and Logan.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said testing numbers had lifted in the past 24 hours after concerns of complacency earlier in the week.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said she was concerned about possible community transmission in the eastern suburbs of Ipswich after a positive case visited three areas.

There has been just one new case in the last four days, who was a returned traveller from overseas already in hotel quarantine in the Metro North area.

“We’ve had three zero days in the last four days and it’s now more than four days since we’ve had any cases related to the clusters in the south east,” Mr Miles said.

“We’ve had four cases over the last five days and all of those are in quarantine.”

The number of active cases in Queensland has dropped to 28 with more than 6400 people getting tested in the past 24 hours.

Restrictions on gatherings and visitors to hospitals and aged care facilities on the Gold Coast and the Darling Downs will be lifted as a result.