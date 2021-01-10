No new cases of mutant virus as lockdown enters day two

IT HAS been another successful 24 hours spent in lockdown for Ipswich after no new cases of COVID-19 were recorded overnight.

Queensland Health officials confirmed the positive development on Sunday, saying the result further proved how well residents had responded to lockdown.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said over 19,000 tests had been conducted during the first full day of lockdown on Saturday.

“They are responding in droves,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

READ MORE: Dip in testing numbers at hospital clinic amid lockdown

READ MORE: NEW RULES: Drivers without face mask risk hefty fines

While it is too early to confirm, a second day without recording any new locally acquired cases could prove the key to freedom.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young, however, said she would not yet make a final decision as to whether lockdown would end on 6pm Monday.

“I would rather wait and see the numbers tomorrow before commenting,” she said.

Fortunately, contact tracing for a Brisbane Hotel worker diagnosed with the mutant stain of COVID-19 has proved successful.

Chief Health Officer Dr. Jeannette Young and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk address the media over the weekend. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

Dr Young said 147 close contacts of the Algester woman have been identified.

112 of those people have since returned negative test results.

Contact tracing is, however, still underway in relation to a woman also infected with the UK strain, who recently spent time at Maleny.

Queensland Health confirmed the Melbourne woman had been exposed to the community for a number of days while infected.

READ MORE: Goodna man caught twice flouting lockdown orders

READ MORE: Where you can get tested for COVID in Ipswich

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the wider community remained largely complaint with public health orders.

A total 15 infringements were issued throughout Greater Brisbane in the past 24 hours.

One of those involved a 28-year-old Goodna who was caught twice flouting restrictions.

He was issued an immediate $1334 fine after ignoring an initial police warning.

Police have reportedly handed out over 700 masks since lockdown first started on Friday evening at 6pm.

Queensland Health urges individuals who were at the below places to come forward: