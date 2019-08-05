No need for 4WD — sea no match for mighty Camry

It was low tide, with the water a good 50m from the boat ramp, so the Camry driver did what any good Territorian would, reversed flat stick out into the water to launch his boat

The driver was captured on video lining up the trailer with the water and then reversing at speed towards the shallows.

David Bateson captured the gutsy scene on video while downing a cold one at the Darwin Ski Club about 3pm yesterday.

"I was sitting at the Ski Club with some mates when we couldn't believe what we were seeing," Mr Bateson said.

The scene drew a crowd of people who looked on gobsmacked.

"At the time I started filming pretty much the whole crowd of people at the Ski Club also got up looking in disbelief at what we were seeing," he said.

The low tide didn't phase this group, who used what appears to be a Toyota Camry to launch their boat, reversing it across the sand. Picture: David Bateson

"They were up to three times further out than I'd seen anyone else trying to launch a boat there before and that's usually with a four-wheel drive.

"But to they're credit/craziness they did the unthinkable and safely launched the boat and drove the car back to the car park unscathed."

When the car had made its way down to the water five people got out of the car, jimmied the boat off the trailer and into the water and successfully drove the car up to solid ground.

"When he got the boat off and had all but made it back off the sand a bit of a cheer went up at the Ski Club and everyone started chatting about it," he said.

It's far from the first time someone has tried their luck and driven on the sand, most though are not so lucky.

In March a man came back from a walk on the beach with his dogs to find the water lapping at the wheels of his van.

He had decided to park it on the beach. Despite efforts from the public and police it was too difficult to pull the car out with the owner having to wait until the next low tide to pull it out.