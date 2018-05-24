BAG BAN: Plastic shopping bags already being phased out

BRASSALL residents have been given a head start on adjusting to the incoming plastic bag ban.

This month the independent grocer IGA phased out single use shopping bags at its Brassall store with less than 40 days left before the statewide ban is introduced.

It means shoppers who can't carry their items away will either have to pay 15 cents for a more durable, reusable plastic bag or $2.50 for a calico bag.

Anyone found breaking the rules, faces hefty fines.

Shopper and Brassall resident Masi Manu has no problem with the plastic ban, saying he and his partner already reuse bags when they do their weekly shop.

"It's no problem remembering to grab one," Mr Manu said.

PLASTIC FREE: IGA customers Maggie Vaele and Masi Manu with their re-usable shopping bags at Brassall IGA where the plastic bag has already been phased out. Rob Williams

"I think the ban is a good thing."

From July 1, the plastic bag ban will roll out across Queensland. Retailers found to be supplying the banned bags after July 1 could face fines of up to $6,300 for each offence.

Suppliers found to be providing misleading information about plastic bags could face the same fines while those who do not comply with the new rules will be spoken to.

The ban is part of the State Government's plan to reduce plastic pollution.

Each year about 16 million plastic bags end up in our environment, the State Government says.

According to the CSIRO about 8 million metric tonnes of plastic make it to the oceans each year, impacting almost 700 types of marine animals with seabirds and turtles the most heavily affected.

Almost 50 per cent of sea birds have plastic in their guts, the CSIRO says.

Brassall IGA's owners brothers Vishal and Gaurav Bansal said their shoppers were environmentally conscience, making the move to reusable bags easy.

"We're proud to state that Brassall IGA has been plastic bag free for several weeks and the response from our shoppers has been overwhelmingly positive," they said.

Queensland's Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said people needed to rethink the way plastic was used.

"Our ban on plastic bags, and our Container Refund Scheme, will help to combat plastic pollution and the growing tide of marine debris found along Queensland's coastline," Minister Enoch said, while visiting the Whitsunday's yesterday.

"Astonishingly, about 75 per cent of the marine debris collected along Queensland's coastline is plastic waste, which has a detrimental effect on the environment."

Shoppers face dramatic change at the supermarket

IN FEWER than 40 days the way Queenslanders do their shopping will change dramatically.

From 1 July 2018, retailers will no longer be allowed to supply shopping bags less than 35 microns in thickness to customers - either free or at a price.

The plastic bag ban introduced by the Labor State Government includes compostable, degradable and biodegradable bags which still cause environmental harm.

But the incoming ban doesn't apply to bags made from plastic materials. Small bag used for unpackaged food such as fruit, vegetables, meat and fish will still be at your local supermarket in the fresh produce section and single-use heavy weight department store plastic bags will be allowed too. Doggy poo bags at the local dog park will stay and all heavy duty bags designed for reuse or multiple uses, such as the Aldi bags, will be allowed.

Shoppers have been advised to reuse durable bags made from materials such as hessian or cotton.

Read more at qld.gov.au/environment/pollution/management/waste/plastic-bags