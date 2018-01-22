No more junk for expanding Ipswich dump

The original proposal was to increase the height of the construction and development landfill which included building material like bricks and cement.

AN IPSWICH dump isn't allowed to have more junk.

Ipswich City Council this month refused Bio-Recycle Australia, operating as Bettergrow on Memorial Drive at Swanbank, permission to collect more non-putrescible waste every year and increase the height of its operations.

Documents reveal the proposal would have been a 'nuisance to people and property', impacted how surrounding suburbs looked and that plans to increase waste management at the site did not meet desired environmental outcomes and performance indicators.

Town planners HPC Urban Design and Planning director Ernie Harvey said the original proposal was to increase the height of the construction and development landfill which included building material like bricks and cement.

"The plan was not to increase the footprint but the height of the landfill and vegetate that so it became a buffer between the nasties in Swanbank and the Ripley Valley," Mr Harvery said.

"The odour coming from Swanbank probably would not have made it to Ripley Valley if that hill was there."

Mr Harvey said he was unable to say if the applicant would challenge the decision but "it was very rare that someone did not challenge a development application refusal".

According to application documents, the site already has development approval for landfill capacity of up to 200,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste a year but owners wanted to take on 450,0000 tonnes per year, more than double its current capacity.

Original application documents showed the company wanted to accept up to 800,000 tonnes per year, or four times its current capacity but as late as September, that figure was reduced.

Application refusal documents claim the proposed development did not meet desired environmental outcomes, specifically it did not maximise the amenity of residents and the proposal did not rehabilitate and use the former mining site in an appropriate manner.

The documents also revealed the proposal would compromise the future rehabilitation and repair of the site for open space uses and it did not provide appropriate visual treatment or buffering for existing residences and planned future residential areas.

Bio-Recycle Australia was contacted for comment.