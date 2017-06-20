22°
No more delays for x-rays at Ipswich Hospital

Helen Spelitis
| 20th Jun 2017 7:00 AM

WAIT times for x-rays and CT scans at Ipswich Hospital will drop dramatically after a service expansion.

A 24/7 radiography service is now available throughout the hospital.

It means patients waiting for the scans will no longer have to wait 30 minutes for an on-call radiographer to arrive.

The expanded service launched last month and staff from the Emergency Department.

Radiographer Duy Cao was the first radiographer to work a night shift.

He said working a full night shift gave him more time with each patient creating a more positive overall experience.

The expansion coincides with other recent improvements, including the transition to a fully independent oncology unit, and is helping West Moreton Hospital and Health Service move towards tertiary-level care.

Medical Imaging Acting Director Josie Barty said the expanded 24/7 radiography and CT service had improved patient access to imaging services throughout the hospital.

"The patients can now expect that no matter what time of day or night they require imaging they will have timely access to General X-rays or CT to enable improved care plans," she said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich hospital x-ray

Local Partners

