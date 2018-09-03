No more crime for me, vows fraudster and police kicker

"I DON'T intend doing any more crime your honour. I'm not coming back," convicted fraudster and police kicker Alix Smithson said from the dock of an Ipswich court.

The mum was arrested after she argued with police on a train, then kicked an officer in the groin.

Alix Lee Smithson, 32, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty in the Magistrates Court to 19 charges, including two counts of drug driving; three of fraud; two of stealing; four of assault and obstruct police; three of driving when disqualified; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of tainted property; creating a disturbance/nuisance on public transport; wilful damage of police property; and contravening police directions.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said it was conceded that she lashed out at police, saying it was fortunate there were no visible injuries.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said police were doing train ticket checks on August 24 when Smithson abused the officers.

"You were irate, shoulder-barged an officer. Spitting in a police vehicle. A disgusting way to behave," Ms Sturgess said.

Smithson was sentenced to six months jail, suspended for two years.

She was fined $500 for the railway disturbance, she also lost her licence for 12 months.