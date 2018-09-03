Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

No more crime for me, vows fraudster and police kicker

Ross Irby
by
3rd Sep 2018 12:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"I DON'T intend doing any more crime your honour. I'm not coming back," convicted fraudster and police kicker Alix Smithson said from the dock of an Ipswich court.

The mum was arrested after she argued with police on a train, then kicked an officer in the groin.

Alix Lee Smithson, 32, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty in the Magistrates Court to 19 charges, including two counts of drug driving; three of fraud; two of stealing; four of assault and obstruct police; three of driving when disqualified; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of tainted property; creating a disturbance/nuisance on public transport; wilful damage of police property; and contravening police directions.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said it was conceded that she lashed out at police, saying it was fortunate there were no visible injuries.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said police were doing train ticket checks on August 24 when Smithson abused the officers.

"You were irate, shoulder-barged an officer. Spitting in a police vehicle. A disgusting way to behave," Ms Sturgess said.

Smithson was sentenced to six months jail, suspended for two years.

She was fined $500 for the railway disturbance, she also lost her licence for 12 months.

drug driving fraud ipswich court police assault stealing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Hearing set for man caught walking on Ipswich highway

    premium_icon Hearing set for man caught walking on Ipswich highway

    Crime It was 11.30pm and Queensland Police say pedestrians are forbidden where Mr Zimmermann was walking.

    Dividend, assets transferred in council-company closure

    premium_icon Dividend, assets transferred in council-company closure

    Council News The process of closing three of the four council entities continues

    Ipswich earns state respect in 'amazing' weekend

    premium_icon Ipswich earns state respect in 'amazing' weekend

    Soccer Pride footballers make two of three grand finals on offer

    New $15m display village revealed in fast-growing suburb

    New $15m display village revealed in fast-growing suburb

    Property A large crowd has turned out for the unveiling of a $15m village

    Local Partners