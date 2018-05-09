No money in budget for Springfield Lions stadium

IN A budget twist, funding for the Brisbane Lions AFL Stadium in Springfield hasn't been allocated.

A Brisbane Lions spokesman said the AFL team had applied for a Federal grant for $15 million to help fund the project.

That came about after Federal Minister for Health, Senator Bridget McKenzie, wrote to the Queensland Sport Minister encouraging the Brisbane Lions to apply for funding under the Regional Growth Fund on April 27.

In the letter Senator McKenzie said there was no funding under her portfolio for the project.

The Brisbane Lions spokesman said the club didn't expect to see the money in yesterday's budget as the grant was announced in last year's.

But he was confident the letter indicated the Federal Government's support and will see the Queensland Government now cough up $15 million to match.

"We assume the money will be in the state budget, as soon as we get it we're off and building,” he said.

He hopes the Federal grant money will come through after the money is allocated in the Queensland budget and was "quite optimistic” the money would be there.

"This has been nine years in the making.”

The rest of the $70 million project is made up of $18m from the Springfield Land Corporation and $12m from Ipswich City Council, the Lions and the AFL have combined to chip in $10m.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said the State Government would only match what the Federal Government chipped in.

"I'm keen to see the Federal Government's $15 million for the AFL stadium in Springfield in the actual Budget. The State Government has said we will also commit funds based on this commitment,” Ms Mullen said.

"As we keep saying show me the money.”

Ms Mullen said she was "disappointed” the budget had nothing to fund Cross River Rail which would see more Springfield services.

While $300 million has been allocated to the Brisbane Metro project, Charis said the money could have gone towards "opening up rail outside of Brisbane”.

Ms Mullen said the Cross River Rail project would see a train every five minutes from Springfield and extending the Springfield rail line to Ripley easing pressure at the station.

She said a petition she conducted showed people from Flagstone, Jimboomba, Greenbank, Deebing Heights and Yamanto were all catching the train from Springfield Central station.

Her wish list from the budget included education, health and infrastructure funding including money to ease congestion on the Centenary Hwy, but the budget didn't pay up.