'No message to minister' as councillors unite for last stand

RESIDENTS have been assured Ipswich councillors are focused on delivering for the future as the budget is handed down amid a looming dismissal.

In a show of unity, Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt was flanked by his nine colleagues at a budget press conference yesterday morning.

Cr Wendt declared councillors were focused on their jobs as he was peppered with questions about Friday's show-cause deadline.

With Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe examining the council's every move, it handed down an uneventful budget with a low rate rise.

The acting mayor said there was no message to the State Government contained within the council's no frills financial plan.

"I don't think it's telling the minister anything, this is just normal business for us,” he said.

Cr Wendt said the budget came amid a tough year.

"The trials and tribulations of the last 12 months have taken enormous pressure and an enormous load on many of the councillors here,” he said.

"The councillors haven't been distracted.

"We've been making sure the parks are mowed that the dogs are kept quiet.”

He said "80 per cent of the public” backed the council to keep their jobs and believed there was "enormous support out there”.

"There is a vocal minority that is very, very skilled at what they do,” Cr Wendt said.

"My job is more about not being distracted, it's about trying to keep people focused and running the city.

"I'm probably not the normal one who would be out here doing these things and that's because I'd rather be getting on with the job.”